icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2022 13:43
HomeRussia & FSU

Protesters besiege Foreign Ministry building

Clashes and arrests sweep the Armenian capital as crowds demand the resignation of the prime minister
Protesters besiege Foreign Ministry building
Opposition supporters block the Armenian Foreign Ministry © AFP / Karen Minasyan

The Armenian capital has seen clashes and arrests with demonstrators, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, blockading the Foreign Ministry building.

Anti-government unrest reignited in Armenia a month ago over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, with the opposition accusing Pashinyan of trying to give the disputed region away to Azerbaijan.

Several thousand people gathered in central Yerevan on Tuesday morning and moved toward the Foreign Ministry, chanting: “Pashinyan is a traitor.”

The protesters then broke through police cordons and blocked the building’s entrances. Activists have accused the ministry of failing to defend the interests of the Armenian people.

Several opposition lawmakers arrived at the Foreign Ministry and managed to make it inside after minor scuffles, while the crowd remained outside.

Thousands take to streets in Armenian capital
Read more
Thousands take to streets in Armenian capital

The situation escalated when police attempted to drive people away from the area. Clashes erupted, with a RIA-Novosti correspondent at the scene reporting at least 15 arrests.

Police officers, who refrained from using tear gas or other crowd control weapons, ended up being pushed back by the crowd. After blocking the building, the crowd later dispersed of its own accord.

The latest wave of protests against Pashinyan began on April 25 after he said the international community wanted Yerevan to “lower the bar” with its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tuesday’s unrest follows a meeting between the Armenian prime minister and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on Sunday. During the talks, in which EU Council President Charles Michel also took part, the Armenian and Azeri leaders agreed to “advance discussions” on settling their differences on Nagorno-Karabakh.

READ MORE: Armenia announces Azerbaijan peace talks agreement

The neighbors fought a 44-day war over the disputed region in 2020, with Baku capturing some parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been controlled by Armenians since the early 1990s. Back then, Moscow’s mediation led to a ceasefire, with Russian peacekeepers deployed in the area.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Crunch time
0:00
25:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies