icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2022 14:49
HomeRussia & FSU

Belarus accuses Ukrainian military of border raids

Kiev has ramped up activities along the border with its northern neighbour, Minsk claims
Belarus accuses Ukrainian military of border raids
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian border guard officers patrol the Ukrainian-Belarusian border at a checkpoint in Novi Yarylovychi, Ukraine. © AP / Oleksandr Ratushniak

Belarus has observed increased activity of the Ukrainian military along the countries’ shared border, Belarusian Security Council chief Alexander Volfovich claimed on Sunday. Ukrainian troops have amassed at several locations along the frontier, with some saboteur groups entering the territory of Belarus, according to the official.

“Engineering works are ongoing along the Ukraine-Belarus border – the placing of landmines and creation of barricades. Saboteur and reconnaissance groups are active, they also infiltrate Belarusian territory,” Volfovich told the Belarus-1 TV channel.

Kiev has amassed sizable military units at several locations along the border, the official said. Some 10,500 Ukrainian soldiers are stationed in the northwest Rovno region, with a further 4,500 amassed in the east near Chernigov and some 5,500 gathered in central Ukraine outside Kiev, according to Belarusian estimates.

Russia to help Belarus build missiles – Lukashenko
Read more
Russia to help Belarus build missiles – Lukashenko

Ties between Minsk and Kiev, which were already strained, have further deteriorated since the start of Russia’s military operation against Ukraine in February. Russian troops attacked Ukraine from multiple directions, including from Belarusian territory, prompting fears that Minsk might get directly involved in the hostilities. Belarus, however, has consistently denied any plans to join Russia in its assault.

Russia attacked Ukraine following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bearing a cross? Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi
0:00
29:16
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies