 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2022 15:05
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia demands apology from Poland

Warsaw failed in its duty to protect the Russian ambassador from pro-Ukraine protesters, Moscow claims
Russia demands apology from Poland
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev after being dowsed with red liquid by pro-Ukraine protesters in Warsaw, Poland, May 9, 2022. © Attila Husejnow / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

Russia summoned the Polish envoy on Wednesday and demanded an apology after its own ambassador to Warsaw had red syrup thrown in his face during a Victory Day wreath-laying ceremony.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attack was “a flagrant violation” of the 1961 international convention, which says that countries must protect foreign missions.

“The Russian side expects an official apology from the Polish authorities and demands that the safety of the Russian ambassador and all staffers at Russian missions in Poland is guaranteed,” it said. 

Attack on Russia ambassador ‘understandable’ – Poland READ MORE: Attack on Russia ambassador ‘understandable’ – Poland

Pro-Ukraine protesters threw syrup at Russia’s envoy, Sergey Andreyev, when he was about to lay flowers in honor of the fallen Red Army soldiers on Monday, when Russia celebrated victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The diplomat said on Wednesday that he has not received a formal apology from Warsaw. He added that it was hard to believe that Polish authorities were unaware of the attack in advance.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said shortly after the incident that the behavior of the protesters was “understandable,” given Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the attack “regrettable,” emphasizing that diplomats must be protected.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies