 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 May, 2022 15:29
HomeWorld News

Poland responds to attack on Russian envoy in Warsaw

The emotions of protesters who threw liquid at the diplomat were “understandable,” the interior minister said
Poland responds to attack on Russian envoy in Warsaw
Pro-Ukraine protesters in Warsaw, Poland, May 9, 2022. © Wojtek Radwanski / AFP

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski has said that the pro-Ukraine protesters who threw red liquid at Sergey Andreyev, Russia’s ambassador to the country, in Warsaw had legitimate reasons to be angry at him. 

Andreyev was attacked as he was about to lay flowers in honor of fallen Red Army soldiers on Monday, when Russia celebrated its victory over Nazi Germany and its allies in Europe. 

“The gathering of opponents of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, where genocidal crimes are committed every day, was legal,” Kaminski wrote on Twitter. “The emotions of Ukrainian women, who took part in the protest and whose husbands are bravely fighting to defend their homeland, are understandable.”  

Russian ambassador attacked in Warsaw
Read more
Russian ambassador attacked in Warsaw

The minister confirmed that Polish authorities had warned Russian diplomats not to partake in the traditional wreath-laying ceremony on Victory Day. 

Ambassador Sergey Andreyev was attacked by protesters opposing Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. He later said that the liquid was syrup and that he was unharmed. Moscow strongly condemned the incident, demanding that Poland arrange a new wreath-laying ceremony and guarantee security there. 

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, meanwhile, told reporters that the attack was “by all means regrettable” and “an incident that should not have happened.” 

“Diplomats enjoy special protection regardless of the policies pursued by the governments they represent,” Rau said.


Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Victory Day ‘22
0:00
25:54
Nyet to Russia? Tamas Krausz, Professor of Russian History at Eotvos Lorand University of Sciences in Budapest
0:00
28:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies