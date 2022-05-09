 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 May, 2022 12:01
Massive ‘Immortal Regiment’ procession in Moscow on Victory Day (WATCH LIVE)

Thousands of people carry portraits of their ancestors who fought in World War II
Thousands have assembled for an annual procession through Moscow holding portraits of their ancestors who fought against Nazi Germany and its allies in World War II as Russia celebrates Victory Day on Monday.

The Immortal Regiment is a massive civil march held on Victory Day in which people carry portraits of ancestors who participated in the war.

The procession will pass through Red Square in downtown Moscow.

The event was held online in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Red Army’s fight against Hitler’s forces is often called the Great Patriotic War, which started for the USSR on June 22, 1941. In Russia, May 9 is one of the country’s most revered public holidays.

The Immortal Regiment began as a grassroots movement in the Siberian city of Tomsk in 2012. The idea was then quickly picked up by other cities. The processions are held on Victory Day all across Russia and in many places abroad, where Russian-speaking expats participate alongside locals.

