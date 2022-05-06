Ukraine’s envoy won’t apologize for insulting German chancellor

Kiev’s ambassador in Berlin has no intention of apologizing for calling the German leader an “offended liverwurst”

Kiev’s ambassador to Berlin Andrey Melnik has refused to apologize to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for having compared him to an “offended liverwurst” for his reluctance to visit Kiev.

“I believe the problem that was supposedly on the way was cleared up in that phone call yesterday [between the Ukrainian and German presidents]. So, it’s not a matter of apologizing. It’s not about whether someone feels offended or not, it’s about whether they will help us to save people,” Melnik said in an interview with radio station Deutschlandfunk on Friday.

“The point is that we pursue the right policy these days. As I said, this is something that is not yet clear to us, why do people here continue telling fairy tales instead of quickly helping us? We are not told anything at all,” he added.

The diplomat’s comments come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks by phone with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The two presidents reportedly attempted to ease tensions caused by Kiev’s decision last month to call off Steinmeier’s visit to Ukraine at short notice, over alleged links to the Kremlin.

Earlier on Monday, Chancellor Scholz had described Kiev’s move as a “remarkable instance” that could stand in the way of his own visit to Ukraine. In response, ambassador Melnik called the German leader an “offended liverwurst” and not “statesmanlike.”

Berlin’s establishment has reacted with severe backlash to Melnik’s comments, with one Bundestag member even calling for the diplomat’s expulsion. “If you don’t expel the Nazi sympathizer Melnik now, you have lost all self-respect,” tweeted the deputy Sevim Dagdelen on Tuesday.

Ambassador Melnik is known for his harsh criticism of Berlin’s policy toward Kiev. He has repeatedly accused Germany of not providing enough economic and military aid to Ukraine for its fight with Russia.

Russia attacked its neighbor in late February, following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.