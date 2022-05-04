German MP urges expulsion of Ukrainian ambassador

Kiev’s envoy, Andrey Melnik, is under fire for insulting Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The deputy leader of the Bundestag’s Left Party, Sevim Dagdelen, has accused the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andrey Melnik, of being a Nazi sympathizer and urged for his immediate expulsion. The move was called for after Melnik insulted Chancellor Olaf Scholz, calling him an “offended liverwurst” for his reluctance to pay a state visit to Ukraine.

“If you don’t expel the Nazi sympathizer Melnik now, you have lost all self-respect,” the MP tweeted on Tuesday.

“Anyone like Melnik who describes the Nazi collaborator Bandera as ‘our hero’ and makes a pilgrimage to his grave or defends the right-wing Azov Battalion as ‘brave’ is actually still benevolently described as a ‘Nazi sympathizer,’” she added.

Earlier the same day, in an interview with news outlet DPA, the envoy expressed frustration over Germany’s lack of support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The diplomat described Scholz as an “offended liverwurst” and not “statesmanlike” in response to the chancellor’s refusal to visit the Eastern European nation. Melnik also criticized Berlin for failing to deliver on its promise to supply Kiev with ammunition for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

Other German politicians have also slammed Melnik for his comments. The Bundestag’s vice president, Wolfgang Kubicki, told the envoy that “Olaf Scholz is not a liverwurst but the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.” Another member of parliament, Johann Wadephul, urged the Ukrainian diplomat to treat Germany’s statesmen appropriately, adding, “Melnik’s statements do not help Ukraine.”

A spat between Ukraine and Germany occurred in mid-April when Kiev refused to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who intended to visit the war-torn nation along with the leaders of Poland and the Baltic states. The Ukrainian side, however, made it clear that Steinmeier was not welcome in the country due to his previous positive stance on Russia and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Scholz described Kiev’s move as a “remarkable instance” that could stand in the way of his own visit to Ukraine.