Russian orchestra protests ‘balalaika ban’ (VIDEO)

The musicians played songs by pop group ABBA on balalaikas in front of Sweden’s consulate in St. Petersburg

A Russian youth national-instruments orchestra staged an improvised “protest concert” in front of the Swedish consulate in St. Petersburg on Monday. This comes after Swedish authorities earlier banned a musical performance in Sweden over the inclusion of balalaikas.

The instruments, branded “a symbol of Russia,” had been deemed offensive by some locals amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. The balalaikas were set to be played during a charity performance to support Ukraine by ‘Soedra Bergens Balalaikor’, a local folk band in the Swedish city of Uppsala.

In protest, the musicians from the Russian ‘Terema’ orchestra played several songs by Swedish pop group ABBA, including "Dancing Queen" and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" on traditional Russian folk instruments outside the consulate.

“We have found it a little offensive,” the orchestra’s conductor, Andrey Dolgov, told Russian media, referring to the Swedish ban. “Music is an eternal art. It should be beyond time, beyond politics,” he said, maintaining that Russian folk instruments “are part of world heritage.”

According to Swedish media, some locals found the balalaikas offensive since they considered them to be a “symbol of Russia.” Jonas Nyberg, one of the Swedish band’s members, told Swedish SVT news media that some of the concert critics went as far as to compare balalaikas to the “swastika.” The concert had been scheduled to be held in mid-April.

“The argument gets a little weird. We are not Russians, we just happen to play Russian instruments as we have done all these years,” Nyberg told the outlet. The fact that the folk band intended to stage the concert to raise money for Ukraine did not seem to help their cause. Swedish authorities have not commented on the incident.

