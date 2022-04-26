 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Apr, 2022 11:37
Kremlin reacts to ‘terrorist attacks’ in Transnistria

Russia says the situation in the breakaway region is “concerning”
Kremlin reacts to ‘terrorist attacks’ in Transnistria
A damaged government building in Tiraspol, capital of Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, April 26, 2022. © Press Office of the Interior Ministry of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic

The recent wave of attacks in Transnistria, which borders Ukraine, is “concerning,” the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The targets include a military site and a broadcasting facility.

“We are watching the situation very closely,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), was placed on a terror alert on Tuesday after several attacks.

On Monday a government building in the region’s capital, Tiraspol, was shelled with rocket-propelled grenades, local officials said. Another attack hit a military site in Parkany. There were no casualties.

On Tuesday morning, two explosions occurred at a radio center in the village of Mayak.

The largely Russian-speaking Transnistria declared independence from Moldova during the breakup of the Soviet Union but has remained mostly unrecognized by the international community since then.

A Russian peacekeeping force has been stationed there since an armed conflict in the early 1990s.

Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin does not plan on meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu at the moment. Moldova said it will convene an urgent government meeting on Transnistria on Tuesday afternoon.

