Military base hit by 'terrorist attack' in breakaway region near Ukraine – leader

A red level of terror alert was introduced after a series of blasts in Transnistria

Starting Monday, a series of terrorist attacks has hit the breakaway region of Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), which borders Ukraine, its leader said on Tuesday. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky placed the region on terrorist alert, RIA Novosti reported, citing the president's website.

Two back-to-back explosions rocked a broadcasting center in the village of Mayak on Tuesday morning, the region’s interior ministry said. It added that no one was hurt, but the two biggest antennas, which were transmitting Russian radio stations, have been disabled.

Another incident occurred at a military site near the village of Parkany. Reports emerging Monday on social media said there had been two explosions.

Also on Monday, the State Security Ministry building in the region’s capital, Tiraspol, was shelled with rocket-propelled grenades, but also with no casualties, according to the Interior Ministry.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu will convene the country’s Supreme Security Council to discuss the matter later on Tuesday.

The largely Russian-speaking Transnistria unilaterally separated from Moldova as the Soviet Union was breaking up. A Russian peacekeeping force has been stationed there since the early 1990s.