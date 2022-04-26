 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military base hit by 'terrorist attack' in breakaway region near Ukraine – leader
26 Apr, 2022 09:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Military base hit by 'terrorist attack' in breakaway region near Ukraine – leader

A red level of terror alert was introduced after a series of blasts in Transnistria
Military base hit by 'terrorist attack' in breakaway region near Ukraine – leader
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Sander de Wilde

Starting Monday, a series of terrorist attacks has hit the breakaway region of Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), which borders Ukraine, its leader said on Tuesday. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky placed the region on terrorist alert, RIA Novosti reported, citing the president's website.

Two back-to-back explosions rocked a broadcasting center in the village of Mayak on Tuesday morning, the region’s interior ministry said. It added that no one was hurt, but the two biggest antennas, which were transmitting Russian radio stations, have been disabled.

Another incident occurred at a military site near the village of Parkany. Reports emerging Monday on social media said there had been two explosions.

Also on Monday, the State Security Ministry building in the region’s capital, Tiraspol, was shelled with rocket-propelled grenades, but also with no casualties, according to the Interior Ministry.

READ MORE: Explosions rock building in breakaway republic near Ukraine

Moldovan President Maia Sandu will convene the country’s Supreme Security Council to discuss the matter later on Tuesday.

The largely Russian-speaking Transnistria unilaterally separated from Moldova as the Soviet Union was breaking up. A Russian peacekeeping force has been stationed there since the early 1990s.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Over two decades before Ukraine erupted, how another post-Soviet conflict set a bloody precedent
Over two decades before Ukraine erupted, how another post-Soviet conflict set a bloody precedent FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sinking & drowning? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:26
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: No to peace?
0:00
26:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies