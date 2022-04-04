 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2022 15:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia retaliates against visa restrictions

Moscow has halted certain clauses in agreements on simplified visa procedures with the EU, Switzerland and some other countries
Russia retaliates against visa restrictions
Russia’s Foreign Minsitry building in Moscow. © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree on retaliatory visa measures against ‘unfriendly states.’ According to the document, the move stemmed from “the need to implement urgent measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, of several foreign states, and of citizens.”

In line with the decree, Moscow has suspended a number of clauses in visa-facilitation agreements with the EU, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, which had earlier placed restrictions on Russia in the wake of its military operation in Ukraine.

The President has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with informing the countries on the list about the decree.

The measure should also introduce personal curbs on entering and staying in Russia on foreign citizens, “who commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its citizens and entities,” the document reads.

Russia approved its list of ‘unfriendly countries’ a month ago in response to international sanctions such as its removal from the international SWIFT payment system, and to sanctions against companies, businessmen and government officials.

Moscow to hit most Western states with visa restrictions
Read more
Moscow to hit most Western states with visa restrictions

The list includes the US, Canada, UK, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan, the latter viewed by Beijing as a part of China though ruled by its own administration since 1949.

Russia sent its troops to Ukraine in late February, following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Moscow has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it had been planning to retake the rebel regions by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies