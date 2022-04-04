 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2022 11:50
HomeWorld News

Britain wants Germany to get tougher with Russia - media

PM Boris Johnson is planning to urge Chancellor Olaf Scholz to impose further sanctions on Moscow, a UK newspaper claims
Britain wants Germany to get tougher with Russia - media
UK prime minister Boris Johnson. © Getty Images / Hannah McKay

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is hoping to persuade German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz to step up pressure on Russia when the two leaders meet in London on Friday, the Times reported.

According to the outlet, London is concerned that other NATO allies will force Ukraine to “settle” the conflict as soon as possible, while London strongly opposes the idea of signing a peace deal with Russia at any cost, insisting that Kiev should first of all be in the strongest possible position.

Johnson is reportedly going to urge Scholz to exert more diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Moscow.

The meeting later this week will be the German Chancellor’s first visit to London in his current capacity.

On Sunday, the British premier vowed to slap Russia with yet more sanctions and provide additional military support to Kiev. Johnson cited the alleged killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, accusing the Russian military of committing atrocities and promising that the UK “will not rest until justice is served.

Russia calls Security Council meeting over Bucha READ MORE: Russia calls Security Council meeting over Bucha

Chancellor Scholz, too, joined the chorus of indignation, saying that his government would make sure that “Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences” of their actions. German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock revealed plans to “toughen the sanctions against Russia and further support Ukraine,” – a message also echoed by Germany’s Vice Chancellor and economy minister, Robert Habeck.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian government accused Russian troops of committing a “deliberate massacre.” Moscow, for its part, has strongly denied its involvement, claiming that the graphic scenes had been staged by Ukrainian authorities for the sake of making shocking TV footage. Russia described the events in Bucha as a “blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals.

Moscow launched an assault against its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on its future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on its future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies