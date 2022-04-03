Powerful blast destroys nightclub

Multiple casualties reported in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku

A massive explosion has devastated a nightclub in Baku, Azerbaijan, causing dozens of injuries, according to local media reports.

The blast rocked the venue in the center of the capital late on Saturday night. According to photos and videos circulating on social media, the explosion was so powerful it completely destroyed the entrance to the club and caused a fire inside.

The health ministry said 24 people had been hospitalized with burns and other injuries as of 4:20am local time, with as many as 35 ambulance crews dispatched to tend to the wounded at the scene of the incident.

Authorities have so far confirmed one death, but the exact number of victims has yet to be announced. Early reports claimed at least three people had been killed.

An explosion took place at the Location Night Club in #Baku, the capital of #Azerbaijan. It is reported that there are injured and dead people in the region. pic.twitter.com/LjycY9kS0j — EHA News (@eha_news) April 2, 2022

Several disturbing videos showed the panic and confusion in the aftermath of the blast, with people fleeing the venue and trying to help each other. Other clips showed police, firefighters and ambulances working at the scene.

The cause of the incident remains unknown, but some media claimed preliminary data indicated that the blast might have been caused by a gas leak.