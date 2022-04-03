 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2022 01:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Powerful blast destroys nightclub

Multiple casualties reported in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku
Powerful blast destroys nightclub
©  Telegram

A massive explosion has devastated a nightclub in Baku, Azerbaijan, causing dozens of injuries, according to local media reports.

The blast rocked the venue in the center of the capital late on Saturday night. According to photos and videos circulating on social media, the explosion was so powerful it completely destroyed the entrance to the club and caused a fire inside.

The health ministry said 24 people had been hospitalized with burns and other injuries as of 4:20am local time, with as many as 35 ambulance crews dispatched to tend to the wounded at the scene of the incident.

Authorities have so far confirmed one death, but the exact number of victims has yet to be announced. Early reports claimed at least three people had been killed. 

Several disturbing videos showed the panic and confusion in the aftermath of the blast, with people fleeing the venue and trying to help each other. Other clips showed police, firefighters and ambulances working at the scene.

The cause of the incident remains unknown, but some media claimed preliminary data indicated that the blast might have been caused by a gas leak.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
By sanctioning Russia, the EU has sanctioned itself – Alastair Crooke (E1122)
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies