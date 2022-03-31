 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022 14:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow comments on Caucasian republic’s intention to join Russia

Kremlin has no plans regarding South Ossetia’s wish to hold a referendum on the matter
Moscow comments on Caucasian republic’s intention to join Russia
Heroes Street in Tskhinvali, Republic of South Ossetia. © Sputnik / Ruslan Vahaev

Moscow respects the will of the people of South Ossetia, but has not taken any legal action after the Caucasian republic’s authorities announced the intention to hold a referendum on joining Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. 

“I can't express any position. We have not taken any legal or other action in regard [of South Ossetia’s wish to hold a referendum]. In this case, we are talking about the Ossetian people expressing their opinion. And we respect it,” Peskov told journalists on Thursday. 

Earlier, the president of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, declared that the republic aspires to merge with the Russian Federation and is ready to hold a referendum on the matter. 

Located in the South Caucasus, South Ossetia fought a brutal war with Georgia in the 1990s. Although Tbilisi has held no control over the breakaway republic since 1991, most nations still consider the territory to be a part of Georgia. 

READ MORE: Another breakaway republic wants to unite with Russia

Russia officially recognized South Ossetia as a sovereign state in 2008, following a military conflict with Georgia, prompted by Tbilisi shelling the region and killing Russian peacekeepers.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies