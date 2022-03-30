 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Mar, 2022 17:32
HomeRussia & FSU

Another breakaway republic wants to unite with Russia

South Ossetia announced the plans after similar aspirations from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics 
Another breakaway republic wants to unite with Russia
© Getty Images / Borisenkov Andrei

South Ossetia, a partially recognized republic in the Caucasus region, will soon be taking legal steps to join the Russian Federation, the president, Anatoly Bibilov, has announced.

“I believe that unification with Russia is our strategic goal. Our path, the aspirations of our people. And we will move along this path. We will take appropriate legal steps in the near future. The Republic of South Ossetia will be part of its historical homeland – Russia,” Bibilov said.

Located in the Caucasus region, South Ossetia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s and was recognized by Russia as an independent republic following the 2008 military conflict between Russia and Georgia, when Georgian forces started shelling the region, where Russian peacekeepers were stationed.

Then-President and current Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev recently said that Russia’s decision to use military strength and political will in that conflict helped save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. However, Moscow has so far not reacted to South Ossetia’s latest aspirations. 




