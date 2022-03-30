 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Mar, 2022 18:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Big progress in Ukraine talks – Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister points out key achievements of Istanbul talks with Kiev
Big progress in Ukraine talks – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov © Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey have produced one significant step forward: Kiev giving up on Crimea and the Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, during a visit to China. 

“I consider it significant progress that the Ukrainian negotiators confirmed the need to ensure a non-nuclear, non-aligned status of Ukraine and its security outside the framework of NATO, as well as the Ukrainian colleagues’ understanding that the issues of Crimea and the Donbass have been permanently resolved,” Lavrov told reporters in Tunxi.

Lavrov is in China for a conference on Afghanistan, hosted by his Chinese colleague Wang Yi. The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were also in attendance, along with observers from Indonesia and Qatar.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko disagreed with Lavrov’s statement, however, saying the Russian diplomat “demonstrates a misunderstanding of the negotiation process.”

“The issues of Crimea and Donbas will be settled for good after Ukraine restores its sovereignty over them,” Nikolenko tweeted. “During the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation presented its proposals on how to achieve this goal.”

Ukraine ready to fulfill key Russian demands – Moscow READ MORE: Ukraine ready to fulfill key Russian demands – Moscow

Monday’s peace talks in Istanbul saw Kiev commit for the first time in writing to several key points Russia insisted on for good-neighborly relations, namely foregoing NATO membership and nuclear weapons, according to chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. 

While Ukraine did not outrightly recognize the independence of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and Crimea’s 2014 decision to rejoin Russia, Medinsky said that Kiev was willing to negotiate on those points. The Kremlin later said that Crimea’s status is not a subject of negotiations at all since it’s a region of Russia.

All three regions seceded from Ukraine following the February 2014 coup by US-backed nationalists in Kiev. Crimea voted in a referendum to rejoin Russia, while the Donetsk and Lugansk regions declared independence. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in February, citing Kiev’s refusal to implement the Minsk agreements brokered by France and Germany in 2015.

The two republics then signed mutual assistance treaties with Moscow and invoked them to seek military aid. Within days, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine to “demilitarize and denazify” the government in Kiev. Ukraine insists that the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies