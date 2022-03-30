 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Crimea status not up for discussion at Ukraine talks – Moscow
30 Mar, 2022 10:26
The former Ukrainian region is part of Russia, and not subject to debate, the Kremlin spokesman says
The status of Crimea is settled for Russia, so Moscow will not discuss the issue with Kiev or any other party, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, commenting on the outcome of peace talks on the previous day. Kiev’s proposal for a peace treaty with Russia included a pledge to resolve the territorial dispute over Crimea within 15 years without the use of force.

“Crimea is part of the Russian Federation. According to our constitution, we cannot discuss with anyone the fates of Russian territories, the fates of Russian regions. That is out of the question,” the official said.

Crimea voted to rejoin Russia in 2014, after an armed coup in Kiev overthrew the Ukrainian government. Kiev claims the vote was illegitimate and refers to Crimea as temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian officials have said that under no circumstances will they drop the claim over the region.

