Ukrainian witches plan coven to depose Russia’s president

They are planning to cohort with their international partners in witchcraft to try and oust Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian witches are seeking to hold a special three-step ritual to oust Russian President Vladimir Putin, UNIAN news agency reported, citing a statement by a Kiev-based Witch Cauldron esoteric shop.

“On March 31, on the 29th lunar day, the day of corruption and curses, we, the witches of Ukraine, in collaboration with foreign partners, will perform a ritual of punishing the enemy of the Ukrainian people – Vladimir Putin,” the witches’ statement posted on Instagram reads.

The ritual will be performed in three phases, with the first one scheduled to happen at Ukraine’s “place of power,” the witches stated, apparently referring to the Bald Mountain outside Kiev. So far, some 13 witches have expressed willingness to take part in the anti-Putin coven. The second coven is set to be held at an unspecified “Slavic country” in cooperation with “foreign colleagues.” The ritual is expected to conclude with the creation of a “stone sack” for Russia’s president, who will supposedly face “isolation, ousting from power and loss of support from the inner circle.”

While the witches did not specify when exactly the ritual was expected to take effect, their plans have already apparently run into certain issues. In a subsequent Instagram statement, the witches admitted that their “enemy” has a “strong protection” and the ritual could ultimately backfire and harm those partaking. Still, the witches have reiterated their resolve to perform it, insisting that they “know what they are doing.”

“Our rite has been developed by a team of serious practitioners from day one. We are ready. We did a lot of preparatory work, breaking through the defenses of enemies, carefully planning and selecting rituals,” the witches claimed.

The looming esoteric assault on Russia’s president comes amid the large-scale military operation launched by Moscow last month. Russia sent troops following a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and end the conflict with the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. Russia ended up recognizing the two as independent states, at which point they asked for military aid.

Russia demands that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two Donbass republics by force.