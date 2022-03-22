 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2022 10:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Pranksters say they discussed Ukrainian nuclear program with UK minister

They claim that Secretary of Defenсe Ben Wallace said it was possible Britain could assist Kiev
Pranksters say they discussed Ukrainian nuclear program with UK minister
© YouTube / Vovan222prank

Pranksters posted a teaser on Tuesday morning for what they say was a dialogue with the British secretary of defenсe, in which the supposed government official did not rule out the possibility of the UK helping Ukraine develop nuclear weapons.

On March 17, a prankster contacted UK Secretary of Defenсe Ben Wallace via a video call, Russian independent news outlet Readovka reported. Wallace, who was said to be in Poland at the time, believed he was talking to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, requesting the UK’s support in restarting their nuclear program, according to the pranksters.

Wallace responded that he believed “Russia would really hate it,” adding that he had to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to the importance of the matter.

“The principle is: we will support Ukraine as our friend in the choices you make,” he said in the teaser video.

The pranksters promised to upload the full recording of the call in the coming days.

UK points finger at Moscow over hoax calls
Read more
UK points finger at Moscow over hoax calls

The British Foreign Office has accused Russia of staging hoax phone calls to “distract” the world from Moscow’s “illegal activities” in Ukraine. The pranksters contacted the defenсe secretary with a fake email and engaged in a Microsoft Teams call.

Wallace said he stopped the video call, which he described as a “dirty trick,” when he became suspicious over “misleading questions” and a request to repeat some slogans. 

Home Secretary Priti Patel was apparently among the senior British officials targeted by the pranksters last week. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries could have been another victim but was fortunate enough to miss the call.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Russia speaks!
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies