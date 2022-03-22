 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2022 08:48
Companies weren’t forced to pull out of Russia – White House

Scores of Western businesses have cut ties with Russia amid its conflict with Ukraine
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted on Monday that the US government had no part in the decision of a large number of Western companies to pull out of the Russian market amid Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Upon being asked by a reporter whether Western companies still operating in Russia “should stay,” Psaki claimed that the US government had “not asked any company specifically to take steps to pull out.”

“We have applauded those who have made that decision, and they are going to have to make decisions of their own regard,” she said.

Many American companies have withdrawn from the Russian market amid the conflict with Ukraine. While certain major brands, such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and McDonald’s, were initially not among the departing companies, they too have since left.

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo, which initially resisted demands to pull out of the Russian market by arguing that clothes are a basic necessity for the Russian people, also decided to halt business in the country this month, while US-based consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) said it would only provide basic health, hygiene, and personal care items to Russians amid the conflict.

