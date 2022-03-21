 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2022 11:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia explains why no ceasefire amid peace talks with Ukraine

Russian troops won’t give ‘nationalists’ time to regroup, Moscow has revealed
Russia explains why no ceasefire amid peace talks with Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Belarus. ©Foreign Ministry of Belarus / Handout via Getty Images

Moscow will not put on pause its military action against Ukraine while conducting peace talks with Kiev, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

“You see, a pause in the operation, any pause, is used by the nationalist units to regroup, used to continue attacks against the Russian military,” the official explained. He claimed Russian troops in Ukraine have experienced this before “on multiple occasions.”

During the almost month-long attack on Ukraine, Russia declared a ceasefire on several occasions, stating that a pause in frontline fighting would allow civilians to evacuate affected areas and for humanitarian aid to be brought into Ukrainian cities caught up in the hostilities.

Moscow and Kiev repeatedly blamed each other for alleged breaches of ceasefire agreements in various parts of the country. Russia said it believed the Ukrainian government not to be in full control of its units, which count radical nationalists in their ranks. These forces, according to Moscow, are determined to fight to the end and don’t hesitate to hold civilians as human shields and to otherwise undermine efforts to prevent casualties.

READ MORE: Ukraine and Russia close to agreement on ‘critical’ issues – Turkey

Russia launched its attack in Ukraine in late February, claiming its neighbor had to be demilitarized and cleansed of radical elements in the military and law enforcement. Kiev called it an unprovoked act of aggression and is backed by Western nations, which have been supplying arms to Ukraine and imposing economic sanctions on Russia.

The belligerents have held several rounds of peace talks and have reportedly made progress on formulating a mutually acceptable deal, but have not produced one so far.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Russia speaks!
0:00
26:34
Sanctions: The Blowback
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies