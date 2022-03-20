 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2022 14:29
Ukraine and Russia close to agreement on ‘critical’ issues, Turkey says

Ankara is ‘hopeful of a ceasefire’ if both sides remain where they are on key issues
Russia-Turkey-Ukraine tripartite Foreign Ministers meeting in Antalya on March 10, 2022. @ Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Cem Ozdel

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Ukraine and Russia are nearing agreement on “critical” issues and that Ankara believes a ceasefire is possible provided neither side decides to backtrack.

In an interview with Turkish daily Hurriyet on Sunday, Cavusoglu, who traveled to Moscow and Kiev for meetings last week, said there had been “rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects.”

“We can say we are hopeful for a ceasefire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions,” he added, without offering further details.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Al Jazeera, however, that Moscow and Kiev were close on four main issues, citing Russia’s red line of Ukraine vowing not to join NATO, demilitarization and “denazification” of the country, and the protection of the Russian language.

Kalin said a permanent ceasefire would have to come through a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Reuters reported. Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhail Podolyak said on Thursday that Zelensky could meet Putin “in the coming weeks” but only if a peace treaty was ready.

Several rounds of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Belarus have failed to produce breakthroughs, but have led to cooperation on organizing humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that “significant” progress had been made in the talks and that a 15-point plan had been drafted. However, the report was refuted by both Moscow and Kiev.

Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc, while Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied assumptions it was planning to retake the two breakaway regions by force.

