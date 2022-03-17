 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2022 09:27
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia promises more docs on Ukraine biolabs

Human samples from Kharkov lab evacuated to UK and other European countries, military claimed
Russia promises more docs on Ukraine biolabs
FILE PHOTO. ©Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images

The Russian defense ministry said on Thursday it will soon release additional documents pertaining to the operation of Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine. Moscow believes they have been involved in bioweapons research.

Russian military specialists in weapons of mass destruction are analyzing documents obtained from staff members of the Ukrainian labs, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a daily briefing. He claimed they detailed “implementation by the US in Ukraine of a secret project to study the ways humans can be infected from bats,” which was done in Kharkov.

The official said the same Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine in the Ukrainian city worked for years to study under which conditions wild birds carrying flu could cause an epidemic in humans and to assess the damage that would result.

Konashenkov didn’t explain why such research should be considered military in nature, as assessed by the defense ministry.

The spokesman further said more Ukrainian documents will soon be released on the transfer of human samples from Ukraine to the UK and other European nations. The materials will be accompanied by Russian military assessments of the work they detail, he said.

The Pentagon sponsors dozens of labs around the world under the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). The work they do, the US government claims, is benign and is meant to monitor emergence of new dangerous infections. Countries like Russia and China believe they may be more sinister in nature.

Tulsi Gabbard responds to ‘Russian asset’ accusations
Read more
Tulsi Gabbard responds to ‘Russian asset’ accusations

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said under oath that labs in Ukraine have been destroying research materials to prevent Russia from seizing them. It was not clear why Washington saw the scenario as dangerous. US officials claimed that the pathogens in question were remnants of Soviet bioweapons programs, which Moscow would presumably already have access to.

Some American public figures, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard were attacked for asking questions about the Ukrainian labs, which supposedly amounts to repeating “Russian propaganda.” 

Utah Senator Mitt Romney accused Gabbard of spreading “treasonous lies” with her concerns about the safety of pathogen samples in Ukraine. The hosts of The View television show suggested people asking such questions should be arrested and investigated as possible Russian agents.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies