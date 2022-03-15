Tulsi Gabbard responds to ‘Russian asset’ accusations

The former congresswoman responded to claims she is spreading propaganda and is being paid off

Former Democratic Representative and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has responded to recent accusations of being a ‘Russian asset’ for ‘promoting Russian propaganda’ and being ‘paid off by Russian agents’ after she tried to raise awareness concerning alleged US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Gabbard cited the risk posed by the “25 to 30” such research facilities in Ukraine which “if breached would release and spread deadly pathogens to the US and the world.” She called for all parties, including Russia, Ukraine and NATO to take immediate action to prevent a possible disaster from unfolding and implementing a ceasefire around such labs until they are secure and the pathogens are destroyed.

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

Utah Senator Mitt Romney responded to the video by saying the former congresswoman’s remarks about the existence of these biolabs could result in people being killed and amounted to spreading “treasonous lies.”

Several mainstream media outlets have since tried to paint Gabbard as a Russian asset, echoing statements made by Hillary Clinton during the 2020 presidential election. The Daily Beast even published a report alleging that Gabbard was paid off by a suspected Russian agent during her run for the presidency when a dual Russian-American national contributed to her campaign.

During a recent appearance on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, Gabbard responded to the accusations, saying, “this is not a matter of disagreement or holding a dissenting view. This is about facts and this is about the truth,” adding that no amount of “regurgitating Hillary Clinton’s slanderous talking points” can change the facts.

She reiterated that, contrary to what the media is reporting, she never claimed there were bioweapon labs in Ukraine, but that there are “biolabs in Ukraine that have received US support that contain dangerous pathogens” that if released, could mean the world would face a “future of pandemics.” Gabbard called for the issue to be addressed immediately and for the pathogens to be secured or destroyed.

Gabbard went on to blast the media for trying to deny these biolabs are even there, despite “the plethora of evidence that exists,” calling it shocking that news outlets are trying to play up these biolabs as some sort of fantasy while several US officials and departments have publicly expressed concern that the pathogens contained in the biolabs in Ukraine could be released.

The former congresswoman added that the media is blatantly lying to the American people, and responded to the accusations of her campaign receiving funds from supposed Russian agents, saying: “You saw headlines a couple of days ago: ‘Tulsi Gabbard Paid Off By Russian Agents.’

“What the media is lying about is the fact that an American citizen gave my campaign a $59 contribution coming from a woman I’ve never met, someone I don’t know, I don’t know anything about, but somehow they feel justified in saying, ‘Tulsi Gabbard is being paid off.’”

Gabbard highlighted the dangers that come from the media deceiving the public so blatantly, saying these “so-called journalists have a responsibility to the public,” and if they keep getting away with these lies with no accountability, it poses “a direct threat to our democratic republic.”

“They continue to parrot and propagate these lies and they need to be held accountable. They need to be exposed,” she said.