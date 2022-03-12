Russian military shows video of helicopter attack on Ukrainian armor

More than 1,100 Ukrainian tanks and APCs have been destroyed since the start of the offensive, according to Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry published a video of its Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ attack helicopters hitting and eliminating a convoy of the Ukrainian military’s armored vehicles.

The strikes in an unidentified part of the country on Saturday were carried out from low and extremely low altitudes with both guided and non-guided missiles, it said.

Another clip released by the ministry captured the use of a laser-guided Krasnopol artillery system to destroy a Ukrainian APC in a village near the capital Kiev.

Early on Saturday, Russian long-range strikes with high-precision weapons rendered inoperable a military airfield in the town of Vasilkov and a radio surveillance center in Brovary, both in the Kiev region, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing.

Over the past 24 hours, five Ukrainian UAVs were shot out of the sky, including two Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 drones. A total of 145 military facilities were targeted by Russian aviation, with three Buk M1 missile systems, eight command centers, and five arms depots among them, according to the spokesman.

The forces of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk have continued their offensive with fire support from the Russian forces, capturing several more towns and villages in the east of the country, Konashenkov added.

Since the start of what Moscow calls a “special operation” in Ukraine on February 24, the Russian military has destroyed 3,491 of Kiev’s military facilities, 1,127 tanks and APCs, and 123 drones, the spokesman pointed out.

According to Russia, sending its troops to Ukraine was the only way to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the neighboring country, and to hold accountable those responsible for what Moscow has called the “genocide” of civilians in Donetsk and Lugansk. Other demands by the Kremlin induce neutral status for Ukraine, which would prevent it from joining the US-led NATO bloc, and recognition of Crimea by Kiev as part of Russia and of the aforementioned republics as independent states.

The Ukrainian authorities have rejected Moscow’s justification for the incursion, blaming Russia for waging an unprovoked war against the country and rallying for international support.