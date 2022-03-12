 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Mar, 2022 04:18
HomeRussia & FSU

US allows ‘certain transactions’ in LNR & DNR

The Treasury Department permitted non-governmental US actors to do humanitarian work in Donbass
US allows ‘certain transactions’ in LNR & DNR
Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) during exercises on the range © Getty Images / Alexander Usenko;  Anadolu Agency

The US Treasury Department has authorized non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to conduct humanitarian work, including “democracy building,” in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) – which were recognized by Moscow as independent states last month.

In a statement announcing new sanctions against Russian individuals and businesses on Friday, the Treasury Department revealed that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had issued a license “to authorize certain transactions” in the DPR and LPR.

NGOs will now be permitted to engage in “activities related to humanitarian projects to meet basic human needs, democracy building, education, non-commercial developments projects, and environmental and natural resource protection” in the two republics, which the US sees as Ukrainian territory.

The Treasury Department explained that the license is “the latest in a series of Ukraine-related general licenses that authorize U.S. persons to support certain humanitarian efforts and other activity in the DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.”

US citizens and entities are also permitted to engage in work related to the exportation of agricultural and medicinal commodities, the Covid-19 pandemic response, and telecommunication.

In the same statement on Friday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against billionaire Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, Russia’s VTB bank officials, lawmakers, and the family of already-sanctioned Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, including his wife and children.

The Treasury Department accused Peskov’s family of living “luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov’s civil servant salary.” Peskov’s wife Tatiana Navka was a celebrity ice dancer and Olympic champion before she married Peskov in 2015 and won a gold medal representing Russia in 2006.

US sanctions Russians over North Korea
Read more
US sanctions Russians over North Korea

Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies