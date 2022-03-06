 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2022 14:26
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine appears to confirm death of negotiator dubbed ‘traitor’ by media 

The former banker participated in peace talks with Russia from Kiev’s side
Ukraine appears to confirm death of negotiator dubbed ‘traitor’ by media 
FILE PHOTO: Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Belarus, March 3, 2022. © BelTA/Sputnik

Kiev has said that Denis Kireev, a secret agent on a mission from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, has died. Earlier reports claimed that a man with the same name was killed by Ukrainian secret services as a suspected traitor.

Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence said on Saturday that Kireev was among three agents killed in the line of duty. “They have died, protecting Ukraine,” the military intelligence agency wrote on social media, without elaborating. 

News of Kireev’s death has caused some confusion after Ukrainian media initially reported that the country’s own domestic security service, the SBU, strongly believed Kireev was a spy and had killed him during an apparent arrest attempt.  

Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper quoted sources as saying that SBU agents had “clear” evidence of high treason and had tapped Kireev’s phone. However, other reports claimed that the SBU was not involved in the man’s death, and that someone wanted to frame the agency. The SBU has not commented on the matter. 

Putin reveals conditions for offensive in Ukraine to stop
Read more
Putin reveals conditions for offensive in Ukraine to stop

Kireev was reportedly a member of Ukraine’s negotiation team during peace talks with Russia in Belarus on Monday. Although he was not on the official list of negotiators released by Kiev, Ukrainian media claimed that he was photographed sitting alongside other negotiators at the table with the Russians. 

Kireev was described as a former financier and private equity fund manager, who in the past held a high-level position at the State Savings Bank of Ukraine. 

Russia invaded Ukraine last week, arguing that it was defending the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which broke off from Kiev shortly after the 2014 coup. Moscow said it sought “demilitarization and denazification” of the country, without elaborating, but made it clear that it wants Ukraine to officially become a neutral country, renouncing its bid to join NATO. 

Kiev said the attack was entirely unprovoked and appealed to the international community for help, accusing Russia of aggression.

The next round of peace talks is scheduled on Monday, according to Ukraine.

 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies