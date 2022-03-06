 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2022 12:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Seoul imposes export control measures on Belarus over Ukraine conflict

The decision to impose sanctions on Minsk follows similar measures against Moscow
Seoul imposes export control measures on Belarus over Ukraine conflict
© Getty Images / Diego Mariottini / EyeEm

South Korea has announced the introduction of export control measures against Belarus, citing Minsk’s support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier this week that his country “had not taken part and has no plans to take part” in Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. However, he has supported the offensive.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement saying that on February 28, four days after the beginning of the conflict, the Korean government “strongly condemned Russia’s armed invasion against Ukraine and decided to take export control measures on Russia for a peaceful resolution of the situation.

In this regard, the Korean government decided today (March 6) to implement export control measures against Belarus under the judgement that Belarus is substantially enabling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the ministry said.

The Korean government will inform its partners, including the US, of this measure and will further expand “support and protection for Korean companies and overseas Koreans that may be affected by the measures.

The export control measures on Belarus will be similarly applied as those on Russia,” the announcement said.

On February 28, the country announced that it would block the export of strategic items to Russia. The Korean government also decided to participate in the exclusion of Russian banks from SWIFT.

Seoul gets Russian sanctions exemptions from US READ MORE: Seoul gets Russian sanctions exemptions from US

Earlier this week, Seoul said that it had secured some exemptions from US sanctions on exports to Russia. As a result, South Korea can continue to sell some goods to Russia, such as smartphones and cars. However, the country pledged to “review and finalize actionable measures in the near future” regarding the export of non-strategic items to Russia.

The offensive in Ukraine, launched by Moscow with the stated goals of “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” Ukraine, protecting Donbass, and defending Russian national security amid NATO expansion, was met with wide condemnation from the West. Most Western nations imposed harsh sanctions on Russia, targeting various sectors of its economy, while the list of foreign companies ceasing operations in Russia continues to grow.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies