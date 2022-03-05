 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2022 12:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia ‘too big’ to isolate, Kremlin claims

Putin’s spokesperson says many countries have a more “balanced” approach than the EU and the US
Russia ‘too big’ to isolate, Kremlin claims
© Getty Images / Vasil Nanev / EyeEm

Western sanctions do not mean that Russia will truly be isolated – the world, and Russia itself, are “too big” for that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Saturday.

Peskov said that the “rejection of relations” following its offensive in Ukraine, and the introduction of restrictions by Europe, the US, Canada, Japan, and others “do not mean the isolation of Russia.

Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, launched on February 24, prompted the US, the EU, the UK and many other nations to introduce harsh sanctions targeting various sectors of the Russian economy.

The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate any country, especially one as big as Russia. And in the world, as you know, there are many more countries that have a much more balanced, sometimes more reasonable attitude towards the dynamics of the development of international relations,” Peskov said.

Kremlin accuses the West of ‘excessive emotion’
Read more
Kremlin accuses the West of ‘excessive emotion’

Expressing the hope that Moscow’s Western partners would change their “overly emotional” position, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman pledged that Russia would make an “appropriate” response to the “economic banditry.”

Among the sanctions imposed by the West are closures of airspace to Russian aircraft and the cutting-off of Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Dozens of companies across all sectors have also announced the suspension of their operations in Russia, and the list is lengthening by the day. Such developments have prompted Moscow to seek an expansion of its cooperation with China and other BRICS countries – that is, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – in various areas, including space and sports.

Putin has claimed the Russian offensive in Ukraine was needed to urgently “demilitarize” the country in order to protect the Donbass region and Russia’s own national security. The West and Kiev consider the attack “unlawful” and “unjustified.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies