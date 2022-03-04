 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2022 14:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow ‘gradually reducing’ its demands, Ukrainian official claims

But the Kremlin’s spokesman denies its ‘denazification’ aim has been withdrawn
Moscow ‘gradually reducing’ its demands, Ukrainian official claims
© Getty Images / jmiks

Russia has “gradually reduced its demands” since the beginning of negotiations with Kiev, Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexey Arestovich said on Friday.

During the second round of talks, held in Belarus on Thursday, amid Russia’s ongoing offensive in Ukraine, Moscow and Kiev reached an agreement on the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

Speaking to the news outlet Ukraine 24, Arestovich said Russian negotiators were “gradually reducing their requirements,” and pointed to a remark allegedly made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

If we look closely at it, we see they have stopped talking about denazification,” Arestovich said, adding that even the issue of a neutral status for Ukraine had not been raised. “It was a question of preventing the deployment of certain types of offensive weapons in Ukraine that was discussed,” he said.

Russia and Ukraine agree on civilian humanitarian corridors READ MORE: Russia and Ukraine agree on civilian humanitarian corridors

It was not clear, however, which of Lavrov’s remarks Arestovich was referencing. On Thursday, the minister gave an interview to foreign media, and stressed that “denazification” was one of Moscow’s key goals in Ukraine.

Arestovich’s version of the matter has been refuted by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Responding to a journalist’s request to clarify whether Russia had rejected the idea of Ukraine’s “denazification,” Peskov said: “No, it’s not the case.

Demilitarizing” and “denazifying” Ukraine were the stated goals of the military attack launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. The West has condemned the offensive and imposed a raft of strict new sanctions on Moscow in response.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies