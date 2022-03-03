 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Mar, 2022
Russia and Ukraine agree on civilian humanitarian corridors

Ukraine has not achieved the other goals it sought, however, Kiev revealed
Ukrainian and Russian delegations pictured during talks in Belarus on March 3, 2022. © Sputnik / BelTA

During the second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday, Moscow and Kiev agreed on mechanisms to establish routes via which to evacuate civilians from combat zones in Ukraine.

“The parties have reached an understanding on the joint establishment of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire. Russia and Ukraine will soon create channels of communication and cooperation to organize these corridors,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhail Podolyak said.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the development, stating that the two sides had solved the “main issue” of saving the lives of civilians. The negotiators also found common ground on other outstanding matters, namely military and humanitarian issues, and future political reconciliation, he added.

The Ukrainian side said it had not achieved the results it had been expecting from the negotiations, however. The next round of talks is expected to be held in the near future, it added, without elaborating on the time or location.

