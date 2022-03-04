 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2022 13:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian refugees could be housed in oligarchs’ mansions

The UK’s deputy PM said it’s ‘absolutely’ possible that Ukrainian refugees could stay in the seized homes of Russian oligarchs
Ukrainian refugees could be housed in oligarchs’ mansions
Sutton Place, Surrey © Wikipedia

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has shown his support for the idea of housing Ukrainian refugees in the confiscated properties of some of Russia’s wealthiest people.

During an LBC radio broadcast on Friday, Raab, formerly the UK foreign secretary, confirmed that the property assets owned by Russian oligarchs in the UK could be confiscated, subject to “evidence and the legal basis.”

The fresh wave of sanctions against Moscow, prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has seen restrictions imposed on some Russian oligarchs – and proposals are being looked at to confiscate properties belonging to Kremlin-linked elites.

Asked if captured mansions and apartments could be used for housing the Ukrainian refugees, Raab answered: “Yes, absolutely.” He added that the government was looking “at everything in the round.”

Sanctions on tycoon’s empire dropped except for yacht and jet READ MORE: Sanctions on tycoon’s empire dropped except for yacht and jet

The proposal to use confiscated properties as shelters for the Ukrainian refugees has been supported by several MPs, including Labour’s Chris Bryant. Bryant suggested using the Surrey mansion of industrialist Alisher Usmanov, who was sanctioned by London on Thursday.

According to the Times, the Secretary of State for Housing Michael Gove has ordered his team to draw up legislation that would allow the government to seize Russian oligarchs’ properties without paying them compensation.

According to a report published earlier by the same outlet, British authorities have not rushed to impose sanctions against some of Russia's wealthiest moguls, out of fear of huge lawsuits that might follow.

However, these considerations have not stopped the UK government from sanctioning some heavyweights: besides Usmanov, restrictions have been imposed on former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

According to UK authorities, Usmanov “owns Beechwood House in Highgate, worth an estimated £48 million, and the 16th century Sutton Place estate in Surrey.” Igor Shuvalov’s assets in the UK, according to the UK government statement, include “two luxury apartments in central London worth an estimated £11 million.”

The full asset freeze and travel ban for Usmanov and Shuvalov have been caused by their “close links to the Kremlin,” the statement said.Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack on Ukraine last week, saying it was necessary to “demilitarize” the country and protect the Donbass region and Russia’s own security interests. The war was condemned by the West, which has responded with harsh new sanctions against Moscow.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies