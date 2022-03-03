 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Mar, 2022 19:51
Russian spy boss speaks up on war in Ukraine

The West sowing “chaos and destruction” across the globe caused the situation in Ukraine, a senior Russian official has said
FILE PHOTO. Sergey Naryshkin. ©  Maksim Blinov

The ongoing operation in Ukraine has exposed the ultimate goal of the West – to destroy Russia as a state, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said on Thursday.

“The masks are off. The West is not just trying to put Russia under a new ‘iron curtain’. We are talking about attempts to destroy our state – to ‘cancel’ it, as it is called nowadays in the ‘tolerant’ liberal-fascist circles,” the SVR boss said in a statement.

While the West as a whole and the US in particular lack both the “means and resolve” to destroy Russia openly, they are now trying to impose an “economic, informational, and humanitarian blockade” on the country. “What is most disgusting is that it is done under false slogans about the need to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and European security,” Naryshkin said.

The West is in no position to proclaim such goals, given its own activities have sown “chaos and destruction” all across the globe, the official explained, providing a long list of aggressions staged by the West in recent decades, ranging from the Yugoslavia bombings to the campaign against late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Now, the chaos spread by the West has reached the immediate borders of Russia, leaving the country with only one option to protect its security and its very existence. Moscow launched its large-scale offensive in the neighboring country last week, saying it was necessary to protect the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk from Kiev’s allegedly imminent attack, a charge Ukraine has denied.

“We were simply left with no choice. The only way to ensure our own security is the demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state,” Naryshkin stated. The incumbent Ukrainian regime was created solely to target Russia, he added, referring to the 2014 Maidan events that led to years of conflict in Ukraine’s east and, ultimately, to the ongoing turmoil.

“In the eight years after the operation to forcibly change the government in Ukraine, we now have an entirely unable to negotiate, an absolutely hostile towards Moscow regime in Kiev, which sees its mission as only serving as a springboard for an attack on Russia,” the official explained.

