 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 13:43
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine wants UN disarmament meeting

Foreign Minister wants to discuss disarming Russia, while western weapons pour into Ukraine
Ukraine wants UN disarmament meeting
FILE PHOTO: Dmytro Kuleba speaks as a representative of the Russian Federation looks on at United Nations Headquarters in New York, February 23, 2022 © AP / John Minchillo

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia of “indiscriminate shelling” and “war crimes,” and asked the UN Conference on Disarmament to hold a special meeting on the Russian “threat.” Moscow insists that Ukraine has spoken of acquiring weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), as western arms continue to flow across its borders.

“Nothing can justify missile shelling of residential buildings, kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals and emergency vehicles, passengers buses and millions of refugees fleeing Russian fire,” Kuleba told the UN forum, based in Geneva, Switzerland, by video address.

Kuleba said that he had requested a meeting of the Conference on Disarmament to address the “global threat to global peace and security stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine, including its WMD aspect."

Poland and Bulgaria deny warplanes supply to Ukraine
Read more
Poland and Bulgaria deny warplanes supply to Ukraine

Russia insists that its military is doing everything it can to avoid civilian casualties in Ukraine, and numerous analysts have shown videos they say prove Ukrainian militias are placing artillery and other weapons in residential areas. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov has accused the Ukrainian military of using civilians as “human shields” in this manner.

It remains unclear whether the meeting requested by Kuleba will go ahead.

Also speaking at the conference was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In a pre-recorded address, Lavrov said that as a “responsible member of the international community,” Russia “is taking all necessary measures to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons and related technologies in Ukraine.”

Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in the early 1990s, when it signed the Budapest Memorandum, an agreement that Russia and the United States, among others, were party to. Prior to invading Ukraine last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Kiev could easily resume its nuclear program, or effectively acquire nuclear weapons by joining NATO and potentially hosting the alliance’s nukes on its territory.

Kiev has denied having any nuclear ambitions, but leaders there, as well as in Washington and Brussels, have thus far refused to rule out NATO membership for Ukraine. Meanwhile, with Russia’s military offensive into Ukraine ongoing, a stream of weapons from NATO and non-NATO countries alike have been sent to the Ukrainian military, including British anti-tank missiles, Dutch air-defense rockets, and Finnish assault rifles.



Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies