 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 09:44
HomeRussia & FSU

DPR militia announces evacuation routes from Mariupol

Residents of Mariupol can leave the city, a spokesman for the Donetsk People’s Republic has said
DPR militia announces evacuation routes from Mariupol
FILE PHOTO. A child looks at the Peace Bell on Freedom Square in Mariupol. ©Pierre Crom / Getty Images

Residents of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol who want to leave the area due to Russia's military attack can use one of the humanitarian corridors established for them, Eduard Basurin, the spokesman for the militia force of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has announced during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Two separate evacuation routes, one leading west and one leading east, have been established, the official said. The routes will be available until Wednesday, he added. The corridors were organized by the militias together with Russian forces deployed in the western part of the region, he added.

Basurin claimed earlier on Tuesday that Mariupol was about to be fully encircled by the militia. He stated that the DPR's forces have no intention to lay full-scale siege on the city, to avoid unnecessary casualties, and that the republic wanted to gain control over it as part of a negotiated peace settlement.

Mariupol is a major city on the Sea of Azov in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, which is home to over 400,000 people. The DPR claims it as part of its sovereign territory. The city remained under Ukrainian government control throughout the civilian conflict in eastern Ukraine, which started in 2014 after Ukraine’s two easternmost regions rejected the armed coup that took place in the capital, Kiev.

Russia recognized the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) last week, and launched an attack against Ukraine three days later. The military operation started after Kiev refused to pull back its troops from the front line with the breakaway republics. The armed forces of both regions have been fighting to take over what they consider to be their land, occupied by Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies