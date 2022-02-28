 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2022 15:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Hundreds arrested over Moscow anti-war protests

A spate of protests have swept across Russia since the attack on Ukraine
Hundreds arrested over Moscow anti-war protests
Police officers detain a woman during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Pushkinskaya square on February 27, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. © Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images

Hundreds of protestors have been detained in Moscow after taking to the streets to condemn the use of force against Ukraine, a Western-funded NGO has claimed.

On Sunday, citizens gathered in the heart of the Russian capital to denounce the military assault. According to the media outlet Dozhd (labeled as a foreign agent due to its links to overseas funding), its cameraman, Andrey Karasev, was arrested despite displaying his press credentials.

A member of the police alleged he was detained for interfering in a law enforcement officer’s work.

OVD-Info (which has also been designated as a foreign agent in Russia) has estimated that 1,269 people were arrested in Moscow. Meanwhile, across the country, around 2,800 people were detained in 53 cities on February 27 alone.

RT
А girl holds a no-to war poster against Russia's military action in Ukraine.

The wave of rallies in Russia comes after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine last Thursday. It came just hours after the leaders of the recently recognized Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics formally appealed to the Kremlin for assistance in relation to what they claimed was an uptick in “aggression” from Kiev.

Ukraine’s EU membership ‘not on the agenda’ – Borrell
Read more
Ukraine’s EU membership ‘not on the agenda’ – Borrell

Putin has insisted that there are no plans to “occupy” the former Soviet republic, claiming the operation is designed to “demilitarize” and rid the country of “Nazi” elements. Shortly after the Russian president’s televised address, a series of explosions struck strategic military installations and airfields in Ukraine.

Kiev’s top diplomat, Dmitry Kuleba, said that “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” adding that “peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression.”

Many Russians have come out to decry the move, despite the prospect of arrest, including in Putin’s hometown of Saint Petersburg.

On Thursday, the Russian Interior Ministry reported that the capital’s police force had detained 600 citizens for participating in an unauthorized rally. The Federal Investigative Committee also issued a warning to “unpermitted” anti-war protestors.



Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies