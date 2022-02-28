Kremlin comments on ‘effectiveness’ of Ukraine military operation

Moscow and Kiev are holding initial peace talks on Monday

The Kremlin said on Monday it was too early to speak about the results of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, as hostilities entered their fifth day.

Russia attacked its neighbor early on Thursday morning, arguing that it was defending the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which broke away from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Ukraine said the Russian operation was entirely unprovoked.

“I don’t think right now is the time to speak about the results of the operation or its effectiveness – we must wait for its conclusion,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters.

After several delays, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are holding peace talks in Belarus on Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on Sunday that its forces have continued to strike Ukrainian military sites and advance along with the DPR and LPR troops.

Many countries, including the US, Britain, and EU member states, imposed new sanctions on Russia. London said on Monday that it had delivered weapons to Kiev sometime after the Russian attack, while Germany and several other European countries promised to do the same.