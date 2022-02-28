UK delivers ‘lethal’ aid to Ukraine

Several European countries promised to supply Kiev with weapons during Russia’s military operation

The UK said on Monday that it has successfully supplied weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation against its neighbor.

Sky News asked Defense Secretary Ben Wallace if London managed to deliver any weapons to Ukraine after the start of the Russian attack on early Thursday morning.

Wallace replied: “Yes, we’ve got lethal and non-lethal aid into Ukraine.” He refused to reveal the details because it “would put people at risk.”

“Britain was the first European country to step up to join America with lethal aid,” Wallace said. The UK supplied Ukraine with portable anti-tank missile launchers earlier this year and was training Ukrainian soldiers until London pulled its instructors from the country in February amid the rising tensions with Moscow.

Russia has argued that it was forced to attack Ukraine to defend the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which declared independence shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Ukraine said the hostilities were completely unprovoked and appealed to the international community for help.

Many countries, including the US, and EU member states, pledged their support for Ukraine and imposed new sanctions on Russia, hitting its banks and trade, among other restrictions.

Germany and the Netherlands promised to send anti-tank weapons and Stinger surface-to-air missiles to Kiev, while Belgium said it will deliver machine guns and fuel.

After several delays, Russia and Ukraine are holding peace talks in Belarus on Monday.