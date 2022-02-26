 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2022 12:35
Russia shuts airspace to Polish, Czech, Bulgarian planes

The tit-for-tat move followed what Moscow called an “unfriendly” response to Russia’s military attack on Ukraine
Russia has shut down its airspace for passenger airlines owned by companies in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria, or registered in those countries, on Saturday after the three banned Russian flights over their territory, citing the conflict in Ukraine.

The ban takes effect from 3pm Moscow time, Russia’s state aviation agency said, citing “unfriendly decisions” by Warsaw, Prague, and Sofia.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia also announced on Saturday that they are will their airspace to Russian planes. However, Moscow has yet to announce any retaliation.

Several countries have closed their airspace to Russian carriers in solidarity with Ukraine. Moscow launched a military attack against its neighbor early Thursday morning, claiming it was necessary to defend the people in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Ukraine says the assault was entirely unprovoked.

The UK banned flights by Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship carrier, over its territory on Friday, and later unveiled a ban on Russian private jets. Moscow responded the same day, barring UK airlines from its airspace.

