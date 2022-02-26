Russia shuts airspace to Polish, Czech, Bulgarian planes

The tit-for-tat move followed what Moscow called an “unfriendly” response to Russia’s military attack on Ukraine

Russia has shut down its airspace for passenger airlines owned by companies in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria, or registered in those countries, on Saturday after the three banned Russian flights over their territory, citing the conflict in Ukraine.

The ban takes effect from 3pm Moscow time, Russia’s state aviation agency said, citing “unfriendly decisions” by Warsaw, Prague, and Sofia.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia also announced on Saturday that they are will their airspace to Russian planes. However, Moscow has yet to announce any retaliation.

Several countries have closed their airspace to Russian carriers in solidarity with Ukraine. Moscow launched a military attack against its neighbor early Thursday morning, claiming it was necessary to defend the people in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Ukraine says the assault was entirely unprovoked.

The UK banned flights by Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship carrier, over its territory on Friday, and later unveiled a ban on Russian private jets. Moscow responded the same day, barring UK airlines from its airspace.