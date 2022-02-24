 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New German gas contracts with Russia ‘inconceivable’ – media
24 Feb, 2022 14:53
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky ‘does not know how much longer Ukraine will exist’ – Austria

The Ukrainian president made the remarks during a call with his counterpart in Vienna
Zelensky ‘does not know how much longer Ukraine will exist’ – Austria
© Getty Images / Danil Shamkin

The fate of Ukraine is looking increasingly uncertain as Russia launches a series of strikes across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky has apparently told his Austrian counterpart, warning that the Eastern European nation may not be able to withstand the offensive by Moscow’s armed forces.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer shared details of his telephone conversation with Zelensky. According to Vienna’s leader, Zelensky told him that “I don’t know how much longer my country will exist.”

Nehammer added that Austria “is not indifferent to breaches of international law,” promising that it helps wherever it can.

Lithuania to declare state of emergency
Read more
Lithuania to declare state of emergency

The remarks come after the leaders of the newly recognized Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics formally requested military assistance from Moscow to combat what they claimed was a spike in “Ukrainian aggression.” Hours later, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the use of force for an offensive in the Donbass.

Within moments of the televised address, rounds of explosions hit sites across the country, including military installations and airfields. Blasts also struck around major cities, including the capital Kiev.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba issued a statement in which he asserted that Moscow “has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.” In the wake of the attack, Kiev declared martial law after a meeting between Zelensky and the country’s National Security and Defense Council.

Western officials had been warning for months that Moscow’s armed forces were building up at the Ukrainian border ahead of an invasion. Until Thursday morning, Russia had denied that it planned to attack, and insisted its intervention in the Donbass would be defensive.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies