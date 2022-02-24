‘Not a single bullet’ has strayed into Crimea, republic’s head says

Some precautionary measures have been taken in the areas close to the border with Ukraine

The southern Russian region of Crimea has not been affected by the special military operation in Ukraine, the head of the republic, Sergey Aksenov, said, calling on residents “not to believe any fakes.”

“I am in Armyansk at the moment. Nothing threatens the life and wellbeing of Crimea’s residents. Not a single shell, not a single mine, not a single bullet flew into the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” Aksenov wrote on social media.

He added that Russian armed forces “carry on their tasks in the adjacent territory” and that the situation in Crimea is “under full control.”

“I am asking you not to believe any fakes that could now be spread by Ukraine’s ‘sofa troops.’ Focus only on official information,” Crimea’s head warned.

“All actions and the entire operation take place on the territory of a neighboring state,” he underlined.

In a video address to the republic’s residents on Thursday, Aksenov said he was fully aware of what was occurring on the Crimea border with Ukraine, where “the blasts and sounds of shots” could be heard.

People living near the border have been claiming on social media that they have heard the sound of explosions.

Aksenov announced that precautionary measures would be taken in the areas close to the border, with schools and nurseries remaining closed until Monday, two refugee centers set to open, and transportation for those who wanted to leave the border areas arranged.

In his statement, Aksenov said Crimea fully supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an operation in Ukraine and he was confident that “peace in the Donbass would be established.”

The Russian leader said earlier that a military operation was necessary to stop the Ukrainian army’s attacks on the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which Moscow recognized on Monday as sovereign states. Putin claimed Russia could become the subject of an attack by Ukrainian radicals.