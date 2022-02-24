 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian air defense systems suppressed – Russia
24 Feb, 2022 05:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Situation under control, Ukraine’s defense minister says

Ukrainians should remain calm and trust their army, the military chief said amid Russian offensive
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian servicemen outside of Svitlodarsk, Ukraine. ©Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said the national army is “holding defense” and “fending off Russian troops,” hours after Moscow announced a military operation against Ukraine. “Our troops are doing everything to protect you and not allow the aggressor to break through,” he said on Thursday in a statement.

He called on Ukrainian citizens to remain calm and preferably stay at home, reiterating the earlier advice of President Volodymyr Zelensky.“The situation is under control, but our army needs your support more than ever,” Reznikov said, adding that the best form of support was trusting the national armed forces.

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin announced that he had ordered the Russian military to launch a special military operation in Ukraine. He said the goal was to “demilitarize” and “de-Nazify” the neighboring country, which, he stated, would otherwise pose a threat to its breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and to Russia.

The Russian military later said it was conducting precision strikes on elements of Ukrainian military infrastructure throughout the country. It said Ukrainian civilians were not being targeted by the strikes.

Zelensky has declared martial law in Ukraine.

