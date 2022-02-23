Biden unveils Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions

Washington will sanction the parent company behind the pipeline and its top executives

The US will impose sanctions on the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and target its top executives with personal restrictions, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers. These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” he said.

NEW: President Biden confirms US will sanction Nord Stream 2 parent company over Russian invasion of Ukraine“Through his actions, President Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy,” Biden said. pic.twitter.com/k81HYKCnXC — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) February 23, 2022

DETAILS TO FOLLOW