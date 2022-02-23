 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Feb, 2022 02:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia’s recognition of Donbass republics – actions, reactions and sanctions

Moscow has formalized its ties with the breakaway Ukrainian republics, sparking a flurry of sanctions from the West and a threat from Kiev
Russia’s recognition of Donbass republics – actions, reactions and sanctions
People of Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) celebrate after Russia’s decision to recognize it as an independent state on February 21, 2022. © Getty Images/Anadolu Agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision on Monday to recognize the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as independent from Ukraine has elicited responses ranging from elation in the Donbass to condemnation in Kiev and Western capitals. 

Putin’s recognition and his request to deploy the troops abroad received unanimous support in the Russian parliament on Tuesday, but also a near-universal condemnation in the collective West, with the US, the UK, and the EU swiftly moving to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Here is how the situation has unfolded so far.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies