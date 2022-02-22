 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden announces ‘first tranche’ of new Russia sanctions
22 Feb, 2022 19:37
HomeRussia & FSU

West warned against sanctioning Russian energy sector

Russia is an irreplaceable actor on the global market, according to a US credit rating agency

By Alexey Viryasov

West warned against sanctioning Russian energy sector
© Getty Images / Sergei Dubrovskii

If Western sanctions lead to Russia’s oil exports being completely cut off, the world can expect the international energy market to collapse, a senior figure at the American rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with Russian news agency TASS, Dmitry Marinchenko explained that the current spike in oil prices would be mitigated if there is no further escalation around Ukraine. However, a further ramping up of tensions could be a disaster.

Marinchenko is the senior director of the Natural Resources Group at the American rating agency.

“The geopolitical surplus of the price of oil now is about $15 per barrel,” Marinchenko explained. “If everything goes according to the calmest scenario, which implies no further escalation, minimal sanctions that do not affect the oil and gas sector, and the freezing of the conflict, this geopolitical surplus will come to naught.”

Germany makes decision on Nord Stream 2 READ MORE: Germany makes decision on Nord Stream 2

In a more pessimistic scenario, where the escalation around Ukraine intensifies even further, and Western nations impose severe sanctions on the Russian energy sector, Marinchenko suggested that the price of oil could exceed $100 per barrel. According to the expert, this will result in an energy crisis.

The analyst from Fitch explained the worst-case-scenario forecast by explaining that no other nation can replace Moscow’s exportation of natural resources.

“Russia’s share in the world oil market is more than 10%. There is nothing to replace it. There is little free capacity, especially considering the gradual recovery in demand,” he clarified.

On Monday, following Russia’s decision to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the US and EU announced that they would impose new sanctions on Moscow. The White House, however, emphasized that the measures are unlikely to target Russia’s energy exports. Washington also said that the initial package of anti-Russian measures would not include the restriction of Moscow’s access to SWIFT, the world’s leading international financial transactions system.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies