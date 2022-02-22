 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Feb, 2022 00:43
HomeRussia & FSU

US evacuating Ukraine embassy staff out of country – media

Washington is reportedly shifting US embassy operations to Poland
US evacuating Ukraine embassy staff out of country – media
A view of the Embassy of the United States of America in Kiev, Ukraine on February 15, 2022 ©Getty Images/Anadolu Agency/Wolfgang Schwan

The US State Department is again evacuating its Ukraine embassy staff, this time moving them across the border to Poland on concerns that Russia will launch an attack on Kiev, Bloomberg News reported.

The latest move comes one week after Washington relocated its embassy operations to Lviv from Kiev, citing an allegedly “dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces” near Ukraine’s borders. President Joe Biden’s administration has now ordered all remaining State Department employees in Ukraine to leave the country altogether, Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs said on Monday, citing unidentified “sources.”

Embassy staffers may return to Ukraine tomorrow “if the Russian invasion doesn’t happen, I’m told,” Jacobs added. US officials earlier this month urged American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country, saying they would be allowed to cross into Poland by land without advanced approval from Warsaw.

Last week’s embassy evacuation from Kiev reportedly included destruction of the facility’s computer systems and communications gear for fear that the equipment could fall into the hands of Russian forces. Lviv is in western Ukraine, further away than Kiev from the country’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

Drastic measures taken by departing US diplomats in Kiev revealed by media READ MORE: Drastic measures taken by departing US diplomats in Kiev revealed by media

War fears escalated on Monday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would immediately recognize the breakaway Donbass republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) as sovereign nations. DPR and LPR declared independence from Kiev in 2014, after US-backed nationalists overthrew Ukraine’s elected government. Putin, who said Kiev wants to “start a Blitzkrieg” in the Donbass, also ordered the Russian military to send peacekeepers into the newly recognized republics.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'The mouse kills the cat': Augusto Cesar Sandino's rebellion against the US
'The mouse kills the cat': Augusto Cesar Sandino's rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies