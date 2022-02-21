 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2022 12:10
HomeRussia & FSU

OSCE announces urgent session

Multiple talks are set to take place in attempt to prevent the Ukraine crisis from deepening further
OSCE announces urgent session
An Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) office in Vienna, Austria, February 15, 2022. © Lisa Leutner/AP

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold an urgent session on Monday as the Ukraine crisis escalates further. On the same day, Russian top officials will discuss the deteriorating security situation in eastern Ukraine with their EU colleagues.

OSCE monitors keep track of ceasefire violations along the line separating the Ukrainian Army and the two breakaway regions’ forces. Shelling has intensified there since last week, with the sides blaming each. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) are mobilizing military-age men and evacuating civilians to Russia. Kiev has denied claims that it was planning to retake the rebel regions by force.

Also on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Berlin has confirmed. Plus, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will talk to his Moscow counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Russian guard post on Ukraine border hit by artillery shell – Moscow
Read more
Russian guard post on Ukraine border hit by artillery shell – Moscow

Lavrov will then meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, according to the White House. Speaking at the UN Security Council last week, Blinken proposed to hold the meeting somewhere in Europe. Andrey Kelin, Russia’s envoy to Britain, told the Interfax news agency that, while Finland had offered to host, Geneva in Switzerland was a “suitable place” for negotiations.

After the talks on Sunday, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France agreed to work on a possible summit with Moscow, Kiev, and allies to establish “a new peace and security order in Europe,” according to Macron’s office.

The White House said that US President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to such a summit sometime after the Lavrov-Blinken talks, “provided Russia does not proceed with military action” against Ukraine.

For months, Western countries have been insisting that Russia plans to invade its neighbor – a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied. NATO member states say they are particularly worried about Russian troops stationed in the western part of the country and in Belarus. Russia says that its forces are participating in routine exercises and are of no threat to anyone.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies