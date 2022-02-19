 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Feb, 2022 11:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian region declares emergency amid influx of refugees

The two self-proclaimed Donbass republics in eastern Ukraine have announced they are evacuating civilians across the border
Russian region declares emergency amid influx of refugees
Buses with refugees leave for Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 18, 2022. © Sergey Baturin/Sputnik

A Russian region bordering Eastern Ukraine has declared a state of emergency on Saturday, with reports of refugees from the separatist-held Donbass crossing over the border amid a military escalation with Kiev.  

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) announced that they had begun evacuating civilians to Russia on Friday, with rebels and Ukrainian army forces accusing each other of shelling across the contact line. It is unclear how many residents may be following the guidance from local leaders, and those living near the front line on both sides have faced regular firefights since 2014.

Faced with an influx of people crossing the border, Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov Region, in southern Russia, declared an emergency from 10am local time. 

Responding to the decision, acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan said that the measure will “help with legal matters” associated with providing support to those arriving. The authorities are housing people in local hotels and refugee camps, as packed buses and cars line up at the border crossing.

“We have left everything behind – our house, our farm,” a woman who arrived from the village of Telmanovo in the DPR-controlled area told RT. She said she decided to pack her bags after hearing a warning siren and a notification from local police. “Who knows what could happen?” she said.

Another evacuee came from the village of Primorskoye, also in the DPR area. “The street we lived on was heavily shelled in 2015. One house was burned down, later rebuilt. There were no casualties, but many have since left – also for Russia,” she told RT. “We’re thinking of returning one day. We have brothers, sisters, husbands there.”

RT
Refugees from eastern Ukraine cross the border into Russia, February 19, 2022. © Sergey Pivovarov/Sputnik

Golubev said that nearly 1,700 refugees from eastern Ukraine, including 737 children, have been housed in Rostov Region as of Saturday morning. Officials in Donetsk and Lugansk, meanwhile, reported much larger numbers of people leaving.

Mobilization ordered in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Mobilization ordered in eastern Ukraine

DPR officials said on Saturday morning that over 6,600 people have been evacuated, including 2,400 children. Officials in the LPR said they were in the process of evacuating 10,000 people. Evgeny Katsavalov, the top emergencies official in Lugansk, said that 25,000 people have already left for Russia on their own, without specifying when it happened.

Both rebel republics announced a call for the mobilization of all able-bodied men on Saturday, fearing further escalation. The rebel forces and the Ukrainian Army accused each other of violating the ceasefire in multiple spots along the frontline.

Alexey Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s’ National Security and Defense Council, denied on Friday that Kiev was planning to attack the DPR and LPR.

“There is an attempt to provoke our forces,” Danilov claimed, adding that Ukrainian troops “can only open fire if there will be a threat to the lives of our service members.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies