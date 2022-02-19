 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Feb, 2022 06:51
HomeRussia & FSU

Breakaway Ukrainian region declares mobilization

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic has called on all able men to stand up to “Kiev’s aggression”
Breakaway Ukrainian region declares mobilization

The head of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine announced on Saturday that he ordered the mobilization of all able men in response to massive shelling along the frontline.

“I urge compatriots who are in the [army] reserve to come to military enlistment offices,” Denis Pushilin said in a video address. “I call on all men in the republic capable of carrying arms to stand in defense of their families, their children, wives, mothers.”

Pushilin said the DPR will “hold off Kiev’s aggression.” He added that DPR forces were responding to shelling by the Ukrainian Army.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies