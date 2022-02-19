Breakaway Ukrainian region declares mobilization

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic has called on all able men to stand up to “Kiev’s aggression”

The head of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine announced on Saturday that he ordered the mobilization of all able men in response to massive shelling along the frontline.

“I urge compatriots who are in the [army] reserve to come to military enlistment offices,” Denis Pushilin said in a video address. “I call on all men in the republic capable of carrying arms to stand in defense of their families, their children, wives, mothers.”

Pushilin said the DPR will “hold off Kiev’s aggression.” He added that DPR forces were responding to shelling by the Ukrainian Army.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW