 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 18:12
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine rejects invasion claims

Senior defense official in Kiev disagrees with Western predictions of an imminent attack

By Ailis Halligan

Ukraine rejects invasion claims
A Russian serviceman takes part in an amphibious assault exercise along the coast held by army corps and naval infantry units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Opuk training ground near Kerch, Crimea, Russia. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Ukraine does not believe that Russia is planning to launch a full-scale invasion, despite claims from Western officials that an offensive is imminent, the secretary of Kiev’s National Security and Defense Council said on Thursday.

Speaking to TV channel 1+1, Alexey Danilov stated that Kiev had not picked up any signs that a military incursion was approaching.

“If we are talking about a full-scale operation against our state, then we don’t see that,” Danilov insisted.

Despite what he called Russian “provocations” in east Ukraine, he also stressed that Kiev must not succumb to what he sees as Moscow’s attempts to arouse a reaction.

Ukraine issues rebuke to US
Read more
Ukraine issues rebuke to US

“The purpose [of the provocations] is to make us respond powerfully in order to accuse us of something we are not going to do,” he stressed.

Danilov’s claims follow similar ones he made earlier this week, when he dismissed Western allegations that Russia was gearing up for a full-scale invasion to be launched on Wednesday or Thursday. Both days passed without incident.

“The situation is absolutely under control,” the defense official said on Monday, following a private meeting of Ukrainian MPs. “As of today, we do not see that a large-scale attack by Russia can take place either on the 16th or the 17th.”

Danilov’s insistence that Russia will not launch a full-scale invasion was also supported by Alexander Pavliuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Forces Operation of Ukraine in the Donbass.

“We do not see the likelihood of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine now,” Pavliuk told television channel TSN on Thursday, stressing, however, that the region remains tense and soldiers remain in constant combat readiness.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies